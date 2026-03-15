Deepfake attacks rise 900%, most women take 'no action': Report

A report by technology firm pi-labs, published in early 2026, has sounded a warning over a “digital deception epidemic” in India.The study reveals a 900 per cent surge in deepfake content in recent years. It highlights a staggering gender disparity, finding that more than 90 per cent of explicit deepfakes circulating online target women. This misuse of generative AI is increasingly used for non-consensual sexual imagery, image morphing and identity manipulation. In India, the crisis is reflected in government data, with cybercrime complaints involving women jumping from roughly 50,000 in 2024 to nearly 80,000 by 2026 — a 60 per cent increase in two years.