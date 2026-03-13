Tech Wrap March 13: Google Maps update, Lava Bold 2, YouTube Premium Lite

Google has rolled out new artificial intelligence capabilities in Google Maps powered by its Gemini models, enabling users to ask more detailed and context-aware questions directly in the application. The company said the update introduces a conversational tool called Ask Maps, which helps users search for locations, plan trips and receive recommendations using natural language queries. In addition, navigation in Google Maps is moving to a 3D interface that Google refers to as Immersive Navigation. This feature, however, is currently available only in the US.

Lava has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Lava Bold 2. The new device follows the Lava Bold, which debuted in April last year. The Lava Bold 2 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will go on sale from March 19 in Feather White and Midnight Black colour variants.

Meta is reportedly experimenting with a feature on Instagram that enables clickable links within post captions. As per a report by Engadget, the company confirmed that it is testing caption links, though the feature is currently limited to users subscribed to Meta Verified.

YouTube has begun introducing background play and offline downloads for subscribers of its Premium Lite plan in India. According to YouTube, the update allows users on the lower-priced plan to download videos for offline viewing and keep listening to a video’s audio even when the phone screen is locked or when switching between apps. The rollout is happening gradually and will reach all Premium Lite subscribers in India in the coming weeks. The subscription costs Rs 89 per month and offers ad-free viewing for most videos on the platform. It is supported across devices such as smartphones, laptops and smart TVs.

Anthropic has launched a new capability for its AI assistant Claude that allows it to create inline visuals including charts, diagrams, timelines and other interactive elements within conversations. The company said the feature will be available to all Claude users, including those using the free plan.

Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Health, a feature within its Copilot service aimed at helping users better understand their health data. The tool combines information such as medical records, data from wearable devices and personal health history, and uses AI to analyse it and generate insights. The company said the feature is intended to help people recognise possible health patterns and prepare more effectively for consultations with doctors, rather than replace healthcare professionals.

Rockstar Games has revealed a Community Series Showcase event for GTA Online that brings bonus in-game rewards, a GTA$1,000,000 login gift and several time-limited activities. The event will run from March 12 to April 1 and will highlight player-created modes that are featured in the Community Series.

Disney+ has launched a feature named Verts, a vertical video feed designed to help users discover content available on the platform. According to Disney, the feature lets users scroll through short clips from movies and shows on Disney+, making it easier to find something to watch without extensive browsing. The rollout has begun for Disney+ subscribers in the US and is currently available within the Disney+ mobile app. Verts was first revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, marking Disney’s move into short-form vertical video within its streaming service.

Following the introduction of personality options for Alexa+ in February, Amazon has expanded the feature by adding a new personality called “Sassy”. According to Amazon, the newly added personality delivers an unfiltered style with sharp wit, playful sarcasm and occasional censored profanity. This personality mode is not available when Amazon Kids is enabled, and users must complete additional security checks in the Alexa app to turn it on.

India’s smartphone market is gradually shifting toward higher-priced devices. Data from market intelligence firm Counterpoint Research shows that the ultra-premium segment (₹45,000+) accounted for 17 per cent of the market share in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025 — the highest level recorded so far. Demand for flagship devices has also grown, with the iPhone 16 becoming the most shipped smartphone in India for the third consecutive quarter ending December 2025.

Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will step down from his role leading the creative software company amid investor concerns about the firm’s ability to compete in the AI era. Narayen, who has served as CEO for 18 years, will remain in the role until a successor is appointed, Adobe said Thursday in a statement. The 62-year-old will continue as chairman of the board.

Apple Inc. is reducing the commission it charges app developers for software sales and in-app purchases in China, in what appears to be a step aimed at addressing regulatory pressure on its digital services. In a statement on Thursday, the company said its commission rate in the mainland China App Store will change from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. The change takes effect on March 15 and applies to apps on both iOS and iPadOS, according to Apple’s developer website. Apple said it is making the adjustment “following discussions with the Chinese regulator.”

Dan Taylor, vice president of Google Ads, said artificial intelligence is already transforming how people search and creating new opportunities for businesses, but the next stage of development in advertising could come from agentic AI. “While it’s still early days, we think AI agents could be a huge asset for businesses and people across the entire purchase journey - from sparking inspiration to refining options to simplifying decisions,” he said during a virtual media roundtable.