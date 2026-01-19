Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Delayed Apple Siri features could arrive with Gemini's help: What to expect

Delayed Apple Siri features could arrive with Gemini's help: What to expect

Apple delayed AI-powered Siri features due to reliability concerns. With Google's Gemini now powering Apple's foundation models, those same features and more may finally become possible

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple promised a major overhaul of its digital assistant Siri at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 under the Apple Intelligence banner. The new Siri was meant to be more personal, more aware of what’s on the screen, and capable of taking actions inside apps. Nearly two years later, most of those features are still missing.
 
While the timeline is still not official, Apple confirmed earlier this month that it will use Google’s Gemini as the underlying technology for its foundation models, which will power the next generation of Siri, with the change expected to roll out later this year. On that note, let’s recap the delayed Siri features and what could be coming with Gemini’s help.
 

Delayed Siri features

At WWDC 2024, Apple said Siri would enter “a new era” with Apple Intelligence. The company outlined several major upgrades.
 
Personal context understanding
 
Apple said Siri would be able to understand data from emails, messages, photos, calendar events, and files stored on the device to give more context-aware responses. For example, if a user needed their driving licence number while filling a form, Siri could pull it from a saved photo.

Also Read

Sponsored results in App Store search

iOS 26.3: Apple tests App Store ad design that blend into search results

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

iPhone 18 Pro: Revamped Face ID to variable aperture camera, what to expect

Gemini

Google's Gemini app gets 'Answer now' option: What is it and how it works

Apple

iPhone Fold may launch in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, C2 modem: What to expect

Apple

CCI rejects Apple's plea, warns antitrust case will proceed further: Report

App actions for Siri
 
The redesigned Siri was meant to perform tasks inside apps without opening them. Users could ask Siri to find a specific photo, edit it, and save it to a folder using only voice commands.
 
On-screen awareness for Siri
 
Siri was also supposed to understand what was currently visible on the screen. If someone sent a new address in a message, users could say “Save this address,” and Siri would update the contact automatically.

Why were AI-powered Siri features delayed

The revamped Siri was expected to arrive during the iOS 18 cycle, likely around iOS 18.4 or iOS 18.5, but those updates shipped without it. Apple later said the system needed deeper changes to meet its quality standards, pushing the release to 2026.
 
Its software chief Craig Federighi said the new Siri did not reach the level of reliability Apple wanted in the time it expected. The company decided not to ship features that had high error rates, even if early versions were already working internally.

How Google Gemini could enable these features

Earlier this month, Apple and Google confirmed a multi-year partnership. Under this deal, Apple’s next generation of foundation models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. This includes the personalised version of Siri and delayed Apple Intelligence features.
 
According to Bloomberg, the new Siri will be built around three layers: a query planning system, a knowledge retrieval engine, and a summarisation system. Reports suggest Gemini will handle planning and summarising, helping Siri break down user requests and generate clearer responses.
 
The same reports said Gemini could also be used for knowledge search. If that happens, Siri’s knowledge base could expand far beyond its current setup, where complex questions are often handed off to ChatGPT only with user permission. Instead of being an optional add-on, Gemini would become part of Siri’s core system, making the features Apple previewed in 2024 more realistic to deliver.

More From This Section

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp Web may support group calling for up to 32 users: Report

PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony PS5 Pro to get PSSR upscaling tech upgrade by March: What to expect

Forza Horizon 6 (Image: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 6 reportedly releasing on May 19 with 550 real-world cars

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 19: How to get exclusive in-game rewards

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: Qi2 charging, brighter displays expected

Topics : Apple Apple Siri Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayPNB Q3 ResultsLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance