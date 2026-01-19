Sony PS5 Pro to get PSSR upscaling tech upgrade by March: What to expect

Sony is likely to release PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) 2.0 for PlayStation 5 Pro by March 2026. According to a report by IGN India, the aforementioned upscaling technology for PlayStation 5 Pro is on its way and will implement features comparable to AMD FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) on the PS5 Pro. FSR 4 uses machine learning to enhance image quality while reducing GPU load. By rendering games at lower internal resolutions and upscaling them, it allows higher frame rates without lowering the display resolution, a functionality expected to be mirrored in PSSR 2.0.

Sony PSSR 1.0 was introduced with the launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro console in November 2024, and now its next generation is likely to launch this year.

Sony PSSR 2.0: What to expect

The IGN India report suggests that PSSR 2.0 could offer measurable improvements to image quality and overall performance compared to its predecessor. Frame rates may increase even in games that previously hovered around the 70–80fps mark, while legacy titles with lower native resolutions could benefit from higher-resolution output via upscaling.

Separately, an IGN report published in May 2025 indicated that PSSR 2 is primarily aimed at boosting performance for high-end display modes, such as 4K at 120fps and 8K at 60fps.

According to a tech-focused news platform, TechPowerUp, games currently running at 70-80fps should see both higher and more consistent frame rates. Some reports indicate frame generation technology may also be added, which would help Sony achieve its 4K 120 FPS target across a wider library of titles. It adds that backward compatibility is also a priority for this.

In simpler terms, backward compatibility in this sense means that older PlayStation titles that run at lower native resolutions, including games available on the PlayStation Store and higher-tier PlayStation Plus plans, are expected to output at improved resolutions using enhanced system-level upscaling, without the need for developers to rework or update game assets.

What is AMD FSR4

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) is AMD’s upscaling technology that uses machine learning–based techniques to reconstruct higher-resolution images from lower-resolution inputs.

The main purpose of FSR 4 is to improve image clarity while also boosting performance, allowing games to target higher resolutions without compromising on power, thermal, and graphics efficiency.

PS5 Pro and India

The PlayStation 5 Pro is not available in India due to regulatory restrictions related to the 6GHz wireless band (Wi-Fi 7) used in the console. Soon after the console launch in 2024, Sony said that the Pro model will not be available in some countries, including India, where the 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been authorised.