BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 19: How to get exclusive in-game rewards
Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on January 19 that will remain active until February 28, 2026. Here is how you can redeem them to win in-game rewards
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Krafton India has released a fresh batch of redeem codes on January 19, comprising 59 codes that will remain usable till February 28, 2026. The successful redemption of these codes allows players to win in-game cosmetic items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and more. However, each of these codes can only be redeemed by 10 players, which will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Krafton India has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will be considered invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes
- HTZCZQ36GHSD6VFB
- HTZDZWGGNRK8VEA6
- HTZEZURQSM97UEGC
- HTZFZCVDPKRMXTT3
- HTZGZ7GKWJJ54MST
- HTZHZ4S9SN48GWCC
- HTZIZ6Q9AAA6N5XF
- HTZJZMB9FAUH8BKH
- HTZKZSP9RKEUQKCU
- HTZLZ8EWR8TXQXF7
- HTZMZ4GXW9CC8SAR
- HTZNZM9PUPUC5CKX
- HTZOZPEDDU54GW3H
- HTZPZFCJ8AXMJUSH
- HTZQZTNAARBM98PH
- HTZRZ6F3UUFPP6UP
- HTZVZBTW4SD68TSW
- HTZTZV5JPNP85VCQ
- HTZUZ5ECXTPJWSD8
- HTZBAZED7R3QKCMA
- HTZBBZVJ4S46TXXK
- HTZBCZEV93CTBMCB
- HTZBDZVTQSNMGQFF
- HTZBEZ95WFGPF4RB
- HTZBFZ8MB5DVJBC3
- HTZBGZKSV59DF53F
- HTZBHZ4U3FXJHJM7
- HTZBIZNPABWEH9NH
- HTZBJZUU5EHDTCX9
- HTZBKZK36BV9MXEJ
- HTZBLZJQG7GJVJVC
- HTZBMZ4NCXEBWD6T
- HTZBNZUV8UGX4W88
- HTZBOZN43ADCSWT6
- HTZBPZVRFU9CUEDD
- HTZBQZW35RKNJX3C
- HTZBRZ6VV98XTWRT
- HTZBVZTW7AWXMUQ3
- HTZBTZEVRQTK3VBV
- HTZBUZBH3WXG6GAX
- HTZCAZXT6T8THT7K
- HTZCBZW7VNKMHKNE
- HTZCCZJ4NP9W7B6K
- HTZCDZTF47PMRG5D
- HTZCEZS3DU4M4XX6
- HTZCFZGKGUPMEVNU
- HTZCGZ5EHG9NC7XX
- HTZCHZFHNHBME9P6
- HTZCIZU3W6MF9X3E
- HTZCJZHSENXWQTMX
- HTZCKZ9RD9FA9RNC
- HTZCLZ59G5NUAFRB
- HTZCMZQM98NCUHWX
- HTZCNZXV3RJ847KJ
- HTZCOZ8PG395A7A9
- HTZCPZN6JMXEWRCN
- HTZCQZE5BEBN8F38
- HTZCRZ8CUHQNFAR3
- HTZCVZ9VS99A69S6
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:39 PM IST