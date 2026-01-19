BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 19: How to get exclusive in-game rewards

Krafton India has released a fresh batch of redeem codes on January 19, comprising 59 codes that will remain usable till February 28, 2026. The successful redemption of these codes allows players to win in-game cosmetic items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and more. However, each of these codes can only be redeemed by 10 players, which will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Krafton India has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

HTZCZQ36GHSD6VFB

HTZDZWGGNRK8VEA6

HTZEZURQSM97UEGC

HTZFZCVDPKRMXTT3

HTZGZ7GKWJJ54MST

HTZHZ4S9SN48GWCC

HTZIZ6Q9AAA6N5XF

HTZJZMB9FAUH8BKH

HTZKZSP9RKEUQKCU

HTZLZ8EWR8TXQXF7

HTZMZ4GXW9CC8SAR

HTZNZM9PUPUC5CKX

HTZOZPEDDU54GW3H

HTZPZFCJ8AXMJUSH

HTZQZTNAARBM98PH

HTZRZ6F3UUFPP6UP

HTZVZBTW4SD68TSW

HTZTZV5JPNP85VCQ

HTZUZ5ECXTPJWSD8

HTZBAZED7R3QKCMA

HTZBBZVJ4S46TXXK

HTZBCZEV93CTBMCB

HTZBDZVTQSNMGQFF

HTZBEZ95WFGPF4RB

HTZBFZ8MB5DVJBC3

HTZBGZKSV59DF53F

HTZBHZ4U3FXJHJM7

HTZBIZNPABWEH9NH

HTZBJZUU5EHDTCX9

HTZBKZK36BV9MXEJ

HTZBLZJQG7GJVJVC

HTZBMZ4NCXEBWD6T

HTZBNZUV8UGX4W88

HTZBOZN43ADCSWT6

HTZBPZVRFU9CUEDD

HTZBQZW35RKNJX3C

HTZBRZ6VV98XTWRT

HTZBVZTW7AWXMUQ3

HTZBTZEVRQTK3VBV

HTZBUZBH3WXG6GAX

HTZCAZXT6T8THT7K

HTZCBZW7VNKMHKNE

HTZCCZJ4NP9W7B6K

HTZCDZTF47PMRG5D

HTZCEZS3DU4M4XX6

HTZCFZGKGUPMEVNU

HTZCGZ5EHG9NC7XX

HTZCHZFHNHBME9P6

HTZCIZU3W6MF9X3E

HTZCJZHSENXWQTMX

HTZCKZ9RD9FA9RNC

HTZCLZ59G5NUAFRB

HTZCMZQM98NCUHWX

HTZCNZXV3RJ847KJ

HTZCOZ8PG395A7A9

HTZCPZN6JMXEWRCN

HTZCQZE5BEBN8F38

HTZCRZ8CUHQNFAR3

HTZCVZ9VS99A69S6

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules