Jio launches new JioFiber Backup plan with unlimited data ahead of IPL 2023

A new broadband backup plan from Reliance Jio includes unlimited data and voice. The new JioFiber backup connection will be accessible from March 30, 2023.
According to Jio, the plan will provide 24x7, always-on backup connectivity to homes with unreliable broadband connections. According to the company, it will also be a catalyst for unconnected homes, allowing for uninterrupted learning, work, entertainment, and other activities.
Reliance Jio uncovered another JioFiber 'Backup plan' at just Rs 198 which empowers continuous gushing of upcoming streaming of Tata IPL other than other content including live games.
JioFiber Backup plan: Plan details
The Bonanza Plans, starting at Rs.298 offer 10Mbps and the OTT apps, and set-top boxes are included in them. However, the plan can be obtained for as low as Rs 198 if you only choose to use the internet. You can pay Rs. 990 (Rs. 198 x 5) for five months and Rs. 500 for JioFiber installation.
Other than that, you can also pay for a 1, 2 or 7-day pass to update the speed to 30Mbps or 100Mbps. You can pay Rs 100 or Rs. 200 monthly to get the set-top box and six or fourteen OTT apps.
Customers of JioFiber can also choose to update to a Set-Top Box (STB). You can get a free STB, 400 live TV channels, 6 OTT (over-the-top) apps, and YouTube with an entertainment upgrade that costs Rs 100 per month. You can get a free STB, 550 live TV channels, 14 OTT apps, and YouTube for Rs 200 per month.
JioFiber Backup plan: Connection procedure
• Backup plan for Rs 1490, including Rs 990 for five months of service and Rs 500 for installation
• Entertainment Upgrade for five months at Rs 500/1,000 to Rs 100/200 per month
• GST is used
• The new JioFiber Backup Connection will become available on March 30, 2023.
• To reserve a fresh connection
• Provide a missed call at 60008 60008
• Visit jio.com/fiber
• Visit the closest Jio retailer and book a backup connection at Rs 99.