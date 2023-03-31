Jio launches new JioFiber Backup plan with unlimited data ahead of IPL 2023



According to Jio, the plan will provide 24x7, always-on backup connectivity to homes with unreliable broadband connections. According to the company, it will also be a catalyst for unconnected homes, allowing for uninterrupted learning, work, entertainment, and other activities. A new broadband backup plan from Reliance Jio includes unlimited data and voice. The new JioFiber backup connection will be accessible from March 30, 2023.





JioFiber Backup plan: Plan details

The Bonanza Plans, starting at Rs.298 offer 10Mbps and the OTT apps, and set-top boxes are included in them. However, the plan can be obtained for as low as Rs 198 if you only choose to use the internet. You can pay Rs. 990 (Rs. 198 x 5) for five months and Rs. 500 for JioFiber installation. Reliance Jio uncovered another JioFiber 'Backup plan' at just Rs 198 which empowers continuous gushing of upcoming streaming of Tata IPL other than other content including live games.



Customers of JioFiber can also choose to update to a Set-Top Box (STB). You can get a free STB, 400 live TV channels, 6 OTT (over-the-top) apps, and YouTube with an entertainment upgrade that costs Rs 100 per month. You can get a free STB, 550 live TV channels, 14 OTT apps, and YouTube for Rs 200 per month. Other than that, you can also pay for a 1, 2 or 7-day pass to update the speed to 30Mbps or 100Mbps. You can pay Rs 100 or Rs. 200 monthly to get the set-top box and six or fourteen OTT apps.

JioFiber Backup plan: Connection procedure

• Entertainment Upgrade for five months at Rs 500/1,000 to Rs 100/200 per month • Backup plan for Rs 1490, including Rs 990 for five months of service and Rs 500 for installation

• The new JioFiber Backup Connection will become available on March 30, 2023. • GST is used

• Provide a missed call at 60008 60008 • To reserve a fresh connection