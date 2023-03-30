close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In a bid to cut costs, Meta looking to trim employee bonus payouts

After laying off 21,000 employees in two job cut rounds, Meta (formerly Facebook) is further looking to cut costs, and has reportedly plans lower bonus payouts for some workers

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After laying off 21,000 employees in two job cut rounds, Meta (formerly Facebook) is further looking to cut costs, and has reportedly plans lower bonus payouts for some workers in its 'Year of Efficiency'.

Employees who get a "met most expectations" rating in performance review will get a smaller percentage of their bonus and restricted stock award which are due in March 2024, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Thousands of workers have received the affected pay grade in a recent review round.

The rating, which is the second lowest of the five available for Meta workers, will reportedly earn employees 65 per cent of their eligible bonus, reduced from 85 per cent.

"We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture," according to an internal memo sent to managers this week.

"We're making changes to our performance process taking into account learnings and feedback over the last year while optimising for the future. These changes are not related to workforce restructuring," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Also Read

Facebook threatens to ban news in Canada over proposed Online Act

Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

Meta fires staff for hijacking Facebook, Instagram accounts: Report

Meta surprises analysts with good results, $40 billion stock buyback

Meta launches new feature, users can create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds

Twitter launches new API with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Microsoft to bring advertisements to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

Performance bonuses and restricted stock awards are a significant chunk of tech workers' total compensation packages.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to sack an additional 10,000 employees via several job cut rounds in the coming months.

Zuckerberg said that overall, "we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired".

In a separate filing with the US SEC, Meta said the new job cuts will lower the high end of its expense guidance for the year by $3 billion.

The fresh cuts came just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.

Zuckerberg said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Topics : Metaverse | Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

In a bid to cut costs, Meta looking to trim employee bonus payouts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Twitter launches new API with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers

Twitter
2 min read

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Microsoft to bring advertisements to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Microsoft
2 min read

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?

Viral Acharya
3 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon