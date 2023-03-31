Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docs: Report

After announcing the upcoming generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to Workspace apps two weeks ago, Google has now started public testing them in Gmail and Docs.

The current trusted test programme includes consumer, enterprise and education users (over 18 years) in the US, reports 9To5Google.

This "small group" is invited by the tech giant to join and they must sign up and opt-in.

The testers can also leave the programme at any time.

Users in the programme can use generative AI in Gmail to draft everything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter.

"Users can also have Google take what they've written and make it more elaborate or shorten it, including down to bullet points," the report said.

Also Read Google rolls out Gmail redesign to make iPhone, iPad settings simpler Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS Google's client-side encryption for Gmail enters beta Tech giant Google announces two-pane view for Gmail on Android foldables Twitter's 'Verification for Organisations' now available globally Jio launches new JioFiber Backup plan with unlimited data ahead of IPL 2023 In a bid to cut costs, Meta looking to trim employee bonus payouts Twitter launches new API with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

On the other hand, AI in Google Docs will make the text more detailed or rewrite it.

Also, it will help users to draft blog posts or even write song lyrics.

Participants in the test programme will be able to send feedback through Gmail and Docs.

The company will expand the availability of the generative AI features "over time", the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/