Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Digital sovereignty: India's first indigenous browsers make an appearance

Digital sovereignty: India's first indigenous browsers make an appearance

Three teams out of 58 entrants took top honours in the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, with Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing the winners on Thursday

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that developing browser is the first concrete step towards building entire Indian concrete stack soon. | File Photo: PTI

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government on Thursday declared the results of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, an initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The contest was aimed at achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the field of design, and development of an Indian web browser for major devices and platforms, and which would incorporate required security features.
 
The challenge saw an overwhelming response, with 58 entries submitted. After the  evaluation process, three teams were declared winners. Team Zoho secured the first prize of Rs 1 crore, Team Ping got Rs 75 lakh for second place, while Team Ajna won Rs 50 lakh and secured the third spot. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the winners of the web browser challenge. 
 
 
Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw highlighted how India's IT sector is now shifting its vision from a services-centric nation towards becoming a product nation. He pointed out that the IT sector is now generating revenue over $282 billion. He further said that the initiative has sparked immense enthusiasm across academia, start-ups, and the research community, with students and innovators eager to contribute to this ambitious project.
 
Indigenous digital landscape 

Also Read

internet shutdown, internet

Going dark: 296 internet shutdowns witnessed across 54 countries in 2024

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Musk hold talks to bring Starlink internet to Bangladesh

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US reaffirm commitment to secure digital connectivity, focus on AI

PremiumDigital

The India story: An ongoing digital journey of joining India with Bharat

wire

KEI, Polycab shares get electric shock, drop upto 15% as Adani enters mkt

 
What is particularly encouraging is that the winners hailed from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting the depth of talent present across the nation, Vaishnaw said. The development of the indigenous browser marks a significant milestone for India’s digital landscape. A browser, after all, is considered as the gateway to the internet, serving as the primary platform for activities like browsing, emailing, online transactions, and much more.
 
Highlighting the advantages of India’s own browser, Vaishnaw specifically noted areas of data security and privacy. While fully complying with the Data Protection Act, it ensures that user data remains within the country’s borders. This  will provide a robust alternative to global browsers, ensuring that Indian citizens’ information is handled securely and in compliance with local laws, he highlighted.
 
The new browser will also be compatible with major platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring seamless access for users across devices.
 
Vaishnaw said that developing browser is the first concrete step towards building entire Indian digital stack soon. 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

Google Pixel 9a

Google delays Pixel 9a pre-orders due to 'component quality issues': Report

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Jitin Prasada, Jitin, Prasada

India's 'AI for All' mantra backed by concrete action: MoS Jitin Prasada

Topics : digital connectivity IT sector BS Web Reports Research and development Electronics manufacturing India's IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon