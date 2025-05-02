Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epic Games to bring webshops for developers to avoid Apple App Store fees

Epic Games to bring webshops for developers to avoid Apple App Store fees

Epic Games has taken an additional step to help new developers by promising not to take a cut from the first $1 million that each game earns annually

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

After getting a favourable judgement from the US jury against Apple, Epic Games is now set to allow developers to open webshops which will offer players an out-of-app purchase option to circumvent fees from Apple and Google.
 
Epic Games in its blog post said: “In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees.”
 
It added that with the new legal rulings in place, developers will have the option to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including Apple’s iOS in the European Union and the US.
 

Haircut reduction
 
In addition to this, Epic Games also announced that it will stop taking cuts from the first $1 million that each game earns annually.
 
So far, Epic Games takes a 12 per cent cut of a developer’s earnings from its Store, which is less compared to Apple taking a 30 per cent cut. With this change, it will only take a cut from developers’ earnings if the game crosses the $1 million mark in revenue.
 
In other news, Spotify also seems to be following Epic Games’ footsteps in introducing out-of-app purchase options.
Spotify exploring out-of-app purchase options
 
Spotify has submitted an updated version of its iOS app to Apple, adding a feature that lets users see subscription pricing and redirect to its own website for payments. This move follows regulatory changes that prevent Apple from mandating the use of its in-app purchase system.
 
According to a blog post by Spotify, once Apple approves the update, users in the US will be able to view Spotify Premium plans, promotional offers, and prices within the app. They’ll also be able to click a link that opens in their browser, allowing them to complete the purchase using their preferred payment method.
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

