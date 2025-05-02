BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades, outfits, more with these codes

Krafton has unveiled a fresh batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), valid until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited in quantity and can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis, giving players a chance to earn exclusive in-game rewards.
The rewards feature high-tier Pink and Purple items, allowing users to customise their characters with distinctive outfits, skins, and weapon enhancements. To claim these rewards, players must use BGMI’s official redemption portal, as the codes won’t work on any other platform.
Redemption rules
A total of 24 redeem codes are available, but each one can be used by only 10 players, making them highly limited and claimable on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure fairness, Krafton has stated that users cannot redeem the same code more than once.
Each player is allowed to redeem just one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions per account until the June 6, 2025 deadline. As a result, players will need to be strategic in selecting which codes to use. Additionally, redemptions are not permitted through guest accounts.
Once a code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any unclaimed rewards will expire after seven days and cannot be recovered.
BGMI official redeem codes
CLZBZWX8QU6A
CLZCZKTU8GSE
CLZDZ45MXEGU
CLZEZBBEH53Q
CLZFZQVR3V3V
CLZGZ4PQPBP3
CLZHZQ3N5XNP
CLZIZT4XUX4F
CLZJZXX49DCF
CLZKZTBHJ44R
CLZLZJWV5PKR
CLZMZU8H5NPP
CMZBZD5DRG39
CMZCZ5RBVP6A
CMZDZMXG3DCC
CMZEZUVNJE9C
CMZFZN9HGGPN
CMZGZBB9M43J
CMZHZBJPQ955
CMZIZPCHWTM6
CMZJZBFJFQUE
CMZKZANJTFGB
CMZLZXSVKNR6
CMZMZXPGTPSW
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
- Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
- Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
- Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
- Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
- You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appers if the code is no longer valid.