Monday, May 05, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Evera Cabs initiates repossession of BluSmart-operated 500 electric cabs

Evera Cabs initiates repossession of BluSmart-operated 500 electric cabs

Already 220 vehicles have been acquired and the remaining 280 are set to be reclaimed in the coming days, Evera Cabs said in a statement

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Evera said its repossession of BluSmart's cabs through its lenders is part of a multi-stage strategic plan to reinforce its footprint in NCR's high-demand airport cab sector.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

App-based electric taxi service provider Evera Cabs (Prakriti Mobility) on Monday said it has initiated the repossession of 500 electric cabs earlier operated by troubled BluSmart.

Already 220 vehicles have been acquired and the remaining 280 are set to be reclaimed in the coming days, Evera Cabs said in a statement.

The company is looking to enhance its position as a leading electric cab service provider, with a strong focus on airport mobility, it added.

Evera claimed that alongside the fleet integration, "a big chunk of BluSmart drivers" are queuing up to join it with 10 per cent of them being women. Around 150 drivers have started doing trips and recruitment efforts are ongoing to ensure service readiness as the fleet scales up. 

 

"What we're executing is not just a scale-up, it is a realignment of the electric mobility narrative in India. As key players recalibrate, Evera is stepping forward with clear intent, absorbing proven EV assets and trusted drivers to ensure uninterrupted service across key routes," Evera Co-Founder and CEO Nimish Trivedi said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki making production lines flexible to roll out ICE, EV models

Tesla

Tesla chair denies report that EV maker seeks new CEO to replace Musk

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Early EV adopters pull ahead in sales; post twice the sales of latecomers

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy IPO manages to scrape through; achieves 1.4x subscription

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

Evera said its repossession of BluSmart's cabs through its lenders is part of a multi-stage strategic plan to reinforce its footprint in NCR's high-demand airport cab sector.

In the next phase, it is doubling down on its airport network expansion, extending services across all terminals of Delhi's airport, the company said, adding while it previously operated only from Terminal 3, the integration of new vehicles enables full-terminal coverage.

Last month electric cab-hailing platform BluSmart suspended operations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai after capital market regulator Sebi banned Gensol Engineering and promoters -- Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who are also co-founders of BluSmart -- from the securities markets in a fund diversion and governance lapses case. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

dollars

Proptech startup Alt DRX raises $2.7 million from investors to expand biz

PremiumSandeep Patil, Partner & Head of Asia, QED Investors

Fintech-focused VC firm QED Investors eyes India in $300 mn Asia push

Premiumswiggy, delivery

Swiggy Bolt expands to 500 cities as Zomato shuts down 'Quick' service

PremiumMitesh Jain, Regional Vice President, Akamai Technologies

Expanding services in cybersecurity, Cloud computing, says Akamai exec

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Eternal shuts instant food-delivery service Quick; delists 19K restaurants

Topics : Electric Vehicles transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon