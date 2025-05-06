Pristyn Care opens 3 hospitals in NCR, targets 50 by FY28 public listing

Healthtech startup Pristyn Care on Tuesday announced the launch of three new hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi in a bid to boost profitability and improve patient outcomes as it moves towards its plan to go public by financial year 2027–28 (FY28).
In a pivot from its earlier asset-light business model — which involved partnering with existing hospitals to conduct surgeries while handling patient acquisition, technology, and coordination — the healthtech unicorn is now planning to add around 50 facilities in the next three years.
Commenting on the reasons behind the pivot, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care, said that while the company has built its own patient base and demand over the past five years, it now aims to own and operate hospitals.
"On average, the company conducts 80,000 to 90,000 surgeries annually with its own doctors and equipment, and has so far rented out operation theatres in partner hospitals," he added.
The company is looking to expand its owned-hospital footprint to key metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.
Singh said Pristyn is aiming to open around 17 more hospitals by March 2026. “These would be 50 to 60-bed hospitals, primarily catering to secondary care, which includes planned surgeries such as kidney and gall bladder stone removal, and hernia,” he added.
"The growing network will stay focused on advanced surgical care in general surgery, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, urology, gynaecology, and plastic surgery," the company said in a public statement.
While not disclosing the timelines, Singh noted that the company has received strong inbound interest on the funding front. However, it is targeting an initial public offering by FY28.
"Our public goal is to open 50 hospitals in the next three years, get to over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue, and 20 per cent in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) before entering public markets," Singh added.