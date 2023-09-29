close
Fitbit unveils Charge 6 wearable with YT Music, other Google apps built-in

Priced at $159.95, the Fitbit Charge 6 is available for pre-orders in 30 countries. It is likely to arrive in India either late this year or early next year

Fitbit, Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit fitness watch, fitness band, smart watch, Google fitness band

Fitbit Charge 6 boasts Daily Readiness Score, and supports more than 40 exercise modes

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Google-owned fitness wearable brand Fitbit announced the Charge 6 fitness band on September 28. The band is first wearable from the brand to come with built-in support for Google apps – YouTube Music, Maps, and Payments. Priced at $159.95, the Fitbit Charge 6 is available for pre-orders in 30 countries. It is likely to arrive in India either late this year or early next year. The band is offered in Obsidian, Silver with Porcelain and Champagne Gold with Coral band colour option. Here are the details:

The Charge 6 from Fitbit comes with built-in support for Google apps. Fitbit said the YT Music integration will allow users to play and pause music, switch tracks, adjust volume levels and do more while using YouTube Music through Charge 6. Likewise, the band would provide turn-by-turn navigation and allow online payment using Google Maps and Google Wallet, respectively.

Also Read: Fitbit by may launch Charge 6 fitness wearable on Sept 28: Details here

Fitbit said the Fitbit Charge 6 has features to notify users for call, text and other app updates and lets them reply to messages right from their wrist. It features an always-on display, which is tuned to show time and workout stats.

While the Charge 6 has design identical to the Charge 5, with a 1.04-inch AMOLED display in a black recycled aluminium case, it gets a button on the left edge of the frame. The side button uses haptic feedback rather than a physical clicking mechanism.

As for the fitness-related features, the band includes an ECG app, step and sleep tracking, stress measurement, and EDA scanning features. It also boasts Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score, and supports more than 40 exercise modes. As for the new additions, there are blood oxygen and skin temperature measurements in sleep tracking, menstrual cycles tracking, and it is touted to share the possible onset of illness more accurately.

Also Read: Fitbit launches Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearable in India

The Charge 6 comes with an integrated GPS receiver location tracking feature linked with users activities such as running, walking, and hiking.

Topics : Google Fitbit fitness wearables fitness bands fitness watch

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

