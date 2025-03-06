Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart announces 'Guaranteed Exchange Value' for Nothing Phone 3a series

Flipkart announces 'Guaranteed Exchange Value' for Nothing Phone 3a series

As part of the programme, Flipkart is offering the full exchange value of select devices during trade-in, without any deduction based on its condition

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

E-commerce platform Flipkart, the sales partner for Nothing, has introduced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme for the first-day sale of the Nothing Phone 3a series. Under this programme, customers purchasing a Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro on the first sale day will receive the full exchange value of their existing smartphone without deductions based on its condition.
 
Guaranteed Exchange Value: Eligibility
 
The GEV programme applies to Android smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing launched in or after 2021. iOS devices launched in or after 2019 are also eligible. It should also be noted that this offer is valid only on the first sale day of the new Nothing smartphones.
 
 
The Nothing Phone 3a will be available for purchase from March 11, while the Phone 3a Pro will go on sale starting March 15.
 
Guaranteed Exchange Value programme: How it works





To avail of the GEV offer when purchasing a Nothing Phone (3a) series device on Flipkart, users must follow these steps:
  • Enter their delivery address or PIN code.
  • Select 'Buy with Exchange' and choose the exchange device from the listed models.
  • The assured exchange value will be auto-applied.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase.
Flipkart stated that there will be no additional evaluation or deductions at the time of delivery. However, the delivery agent will use a diagnostic app to verify the smartphone's brand and model.
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: Price and introductory offers
 
Nothing Phone 3a Pro-
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 29,999 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999
Nothing Phone 3a-
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 24,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999
As for the introductory offers, Nothing said that customers can avail of bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on both smartphones. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 is available for customers trading in an old device on the first sale day.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, AF)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64
Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto ( AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

