Flipkart-backed super.money acquires checkout financing platform BharatX

The company plans to introduce checkout financing for direct-to-consumer (D2C) and e-commerce brands

Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money

Ajinkya Kawale Bengaluru
Feb 25 2025 | 6:01 AM IST

Flipkart-backed fintech firm Super.money on Tuesday acquired checkout financing platform BharatX in an all-cash deal as the company continues to launch new payment and credit offerings since its launch last year.
 
The deal amount has not been disclosed.
 
The company plans to introduce checkout financing for direct-to-consumer (D2C) and e-commerce brands, including Flipkart, beginning with consumer durables products through a credit line on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
“This is largely a tech acquisition. We want to play this out via equated monthly installments (EMIs) and buy now, pay later (BNPL), largely for products such as consumer durables. The idea is to bring our depth on UPI and leverage what they have done on checkout financing,” said Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer (CEO), Super.money. 
 
 
The company said the core team that developed BharatX will work closely with Super.money, integrating their technology with the firm.

Sikaria plans to roll out the product in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
Super.money is the sixth largest third party application provider (TPAP) on UPI. It has launched fixed deposit (FD), credit products, and a secure co-branded credit card. At present, it has over 10 million users.
 
The company is planning to roll out a secured BNPL offering in the future, a first in the category.
 
BharatX has currently partnered with over 200 brands for checkout financing options. It has four banking partners, according to details on the website.
 
Sikaria added that his company is in talks with most of the brands that have been taken on board by BharatX.
 
“We have not concluded the agreement migrations or the discussions with the brand. But, you will see a significant share of the D2C pool coming along as part of this discussion,” he said.
 
On banking partnerships, he said that the firm will look at new partners to extend the offering.
 
“I think their terms are very different to how we work with banks and all. So we will operate at our terms, which will mean a new set of partners. Today we work with 20-25 partners so I don’t think partnership is an area we worry about,” he added.
 
BharatX was founded in 2019 and raised $4.75 million in funding to date, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.
 
Checkout or embedded financing enables users to purchase products at brands in installments at the time of checkout.
 
“The approach is to eventually distribute various kinds of financial services. The way we think about BNPL or EMIs is that it becomes an introductory product for a lot of our consumers. It is the first financial services product they took from our stable and later on end up taking others,” he explained. 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:01 AM IST

