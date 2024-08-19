Fortnite returns on Android via Epic Games Store: How to download, install

American video game developer Epic Games, known for titles such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, has announced that its Epic Games Store is now available on iOS in the European Union (EU) and on Android globally. With the launch of its own app store, Epic Games brings video games such as Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys to mobile platforms.
Following the regulatory changes brought by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, Apple was required to open its iOS platform to allow sideloading of apps and third-party app stores, in addition to its own App Store on iPhones. In response, Epic Games announced the launch of its own app marketplace, the Epic Games Store, for both iOS and Android, providing access to exclusive video games from the developer.
In a press note released by the company, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated, “The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac.”
While the iOS version of the Epic Games Store is limited to the EU, the Android version is available globally, including in India. Here's how you can install the new Epic Games Store on Android devices in India:
Epic Games Store on Android: How to install
- Open the web browser on your Android device and visit the “epic.download” webpage.
- Tap on the "Install on Android" button.
- Tap on the “Download Anyway” button when the pop-up message appears.
- In the “Downloads” section of your browser, tap on the downloaded file.
- If a pop-up message asks if you want to allow installing apps from this source, tap on the “Settings” button.
- Enable the toggle that says “Allow From This Source” and tap on Install.
- If you have already enabled the option, tapping on the downloaded file will bring up a pop-up message asking if you want to install the app; tap on Install.
- Open the app and select the game you wish to install.
- Tapping on the install button will trigger the same pop-up message asking you to allow the source to install apps.
- Head to settings from the pop-up message and enable the toggle that says “Allow From This Source.”
- Confirm installation and open the game.