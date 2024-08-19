Fortnite returns on Android via Epic Games Store: How to download, install

American video game developer Epic Games, known for titles such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, has announced that its Epic Games Store is now available on iOS in the European Union (EU) and on Android globally. With the launch of its own app store, Epic Games brings video games such as Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys to mobile platforms.

Following the regulatory changes brought by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, Apple was required to open its iOS platform to allow sideloading of apps and third-party app stores, in addition to its own App Store on iPhones. In response, Epic Games announced the launch of its own app marketplace, the Epic Games Store, for both iOS and Android, providing access to exclusive video games from the developer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a press note released by the company, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated, “The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac.”

While the iOS version of the Epic Games Store is limited to the EU, the Android version is available globally, including in India. Here's how you can install the new Epic Games Store on Android devices in India:

Epic Games Store on Android: How to install