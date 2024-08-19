Apple may launch two new AirPods alongside iPhone 16 series in September

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two models in the AirPods line this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may introduce two AirPods models to replace both the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2.

The AirPods 2, which was launched in 2019, features a design similar to the original AirPods and lacks many of the latest features. The report suggests that Apple will replace the AirPods 2 with an entry-level AirPods 4 variant, which will feature a modern design and improved capabilities. Similarly, Apple plans to update the AirPods 3 from 2021 with a higher-end AirPods 4 model.

Gurman stated that both new AirPods 4 models would share a similar design, but Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology would be limited to the higher-priced model. The entry-level model is also likely to miss out on wireless charging capability but is expected to feature USB-C charging, similar to the higher-end model. He also noted that the higher-priced model will not be the next generation of AirPods Pro, but rather it will serve as a bridge between the Pro and the entry-level AirPods.

While the branding of these anticipated AirPods models remains uncertain, it is possible that Apple will launch the entry-level AirPods separately, without the AirPods 4 branding. The report suggests that the entry-level model could be branded as “AirPods Lite,” while the higher-priced model could carry the AirPods 4 (fourth-generation) name.

Both of these AirPods models are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series and the new Apple Watch at an event likely scheduled for next month.