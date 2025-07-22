Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xbox PC app update adds cross-platform play history and filters: Details

Microsoft has updated the Xbox PC app with features to track recent play history and surface all cloud-compatible games in one place for easier access

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has rolled out new updates to the Xbox PC app for members of the Xbox Insider Programme, allowing users to view and access their recent game activity across devices, including cloud titles that were not built to run natively on PC. The company confirmed the changes in a press release, stating that the updates are part of its ongoing effort to unify the Xbox experience across platforms.

Key features introduced

A new cloud-playable filter has been added to the Library section of the Xbox PC app. This allows users to view all games currently playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming, including console-exclusive titles from the original Xbox to Xbox Series X and Series S. According to Xbox, these games appear in the library regardless of whether a user owns them or accesses them through Game Pass.
 
The play history section now shows the “Jump back in” list on the Xbox PC app home screen. Xbox states that this section includes recently played games across any Xbox-supported device — console, PC, or Windows handheld — enabling users to resume gameplay across platforms.

The play history feature also includes cloud titles, which means console-exclusive games played on an Xbox can appear in the PC app and be resumed via cloud gaming, provided they support Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Availability

These features are currently available only to Xbox Insiders. Users interested in early access to experimental features can join the Xbox Insider Programme via the Xbox Insider Hub app on Xbox consoles or Windows PCs.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

