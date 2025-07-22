Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 22. Below is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 22, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus items.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes and a simple guide on how to claim the rewards.

Also Read

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 21: Win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 22 are:
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFCBRX7QTSL4
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFKSY9PQLWX5
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  • GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  • FFM4X9HQWLM5
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they're instantly credited to the account.
 
These codes grant access to limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Given that each code is limited to 500 redemptions daily and often expires within twelve hours, players should act fast.

More From This Section

Microsoft, office, tech

Microsoft rushes to stop hackers exploiting SharePoint security flaw

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft warns govt, firms of cyberattacks on document-sharing software

Premiumartificial intelligence machine learning

Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

Tech Wrap July 21

Tech Wrap July 21: WhatsApp AI summaries, iOS 26 public beta, Vivo OriginOS

WhatsApp

'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon