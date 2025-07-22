Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton releases more redeem codes for BGMI: How to claim in-game rewards

Krafton releases more redeem codes for BGMI: How to claim in-game rewards

Krafton India has released another set of fifty new BGMI redeem codes, each usable by ten players once per account. Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox before they expire

BGMI new redeem codes

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has released another set of fifty official redeem codes just a day after dropping fifty on July 21. These codes can be redeemed by players to get in-game rewards including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.
 
Redemption for this offer will remain available through BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes will not function on unofficial or third-party sites.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • DJZBZJ384FUSKRWN
  • DJZCZ8TG446G9C36
  • DJZDZMUNQ4XEQV85
  • DJZEZ4MF7P7GVU6P
  • DJZFZVHSDT4EM4R7
  • DJZGZRRPBEPQFS84
  • DJZHZJUJQG88E9MC
  • DJZIZV6ND7FK9GP7
  • DJZJZRCDDHTBKK7T
  • DJZKZGEG8WEKF99S
  • DJZLZG54MX4H5VU5
  • DJZMZWF7R6U6BT8A
  • DJZNZ8A8T3G77H6N
  • DJZOZJWBF87BPT5A
  • DJZPZ5E6HURT8J85
  • DJZQZJK6DN9EG865
  • DJZRZ83P46FNW9RH
  • DJZVZU49TPJVACAD
  • DJZTZMTC484F6SAC
  • DJZUZFWTKD6M5D3C
  • DJZBAZ4DG9TC3HX9
  • DJZBBZQJX9HD9C6J
  • DJZBCZ6U4TPU3K3J
  • DJZBDZ7S4BRFKES9
  • DJZBEZRXQ96HFTSJ
  • DJZBFZRE3QG854RW
  • DJZBGZU4MXG6QXKM
  • DJZBHZMG7BRU3NA8
  • DJZBIZQQMJUADNFX
  • DJZBJZUVJMKR3RJA
  • DJZBKZ9T5HKX8NCB
  • DJZBLZ5UU4RXFW7B
  • DJZBMZWDQ8V954V9
  • DJZBNZKEG5HPKX6N
  • DJZBOZPUQKUT36JT
  • DJZBPZ43D4M9U3WP
  • DJZBQZGH6JAQUQ4P
  • DJZBRZEV46ENV5UM
  • DJZBVZ9M7EGN667J
  • DJZBTZ6BDNFWRHNH
  • DJZBUZVEXN3RBURP
  • DJZCAZEPGCPRRP7A
  • DJZCBZ8EMBQBS8VD
  • DJZCCZ5J3WP5MW5H
  • DJZCDZMEQ78SETFK
  • DJZCEZ5U5VCAM6ED
  • DJZCFZTQ7FUX3DWJ
  • DJZCGZWUU5C9AKMW
  • DJZCHZUPUJR8V6DN
  • DJZCIZCDC5XDTTSE
 

How to redeem BGMI official redeem codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each code is limited to use by only ten players on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • A user cannot redeem the same code more than once.
  • Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mail within seven days, or they will expire.
  • If you're among the first ten users, you’ll receive a 'Code redeemed successfully' message. Otherwise, you'll likely see a 'Code expired' or similar alert.
  • Only one code can be redeemed per user account per day.
  • Guest accounts are not permitted to redeem codes.
  • Once rewards are delivered via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days; after that, the mail will be deleted.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

