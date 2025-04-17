Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phones with 16GB storage not eligible for Android 15 in new Google mandates

Newly launched and existing smartphones that feature less than 32GB storage will not be eligible for Android 15 update, according to news reports citing Google's new minimum storage policy mandates

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Google has reportedly issued a new mandate requiring smartphone manufacturers to ensure that devices shipping with Android 15 have a minimum of 32GB storage. While many budget-friendly smartphones today come with at least 128GB of storage, some models still fall below that mark. As users may have experienced, smartphones tend to slow down when storage nears full capacity, leading to a noticeable decline in performance. Google’s latest move aims to address this issue directly.
 
According to a report by Android Authority, Google has confirmed that no device running the Android 15 update will be allowed to feature less than 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, at least 75 per cent of this storage must be allocated to the data partition, where user data such as apps, files, and settings are stored. This new requirement applies not only to newly launched smartphones but also to existing models looking to upgrade to Android 15. Devices failing to meet the 32GB threshold will not be eligible for the update, as reported by Android Authority.
 
 
However, a higher storage capacity doesn’t automatically guarantee better performance. Most budget devices still use slower eMMC storage chips instead of faster UFS chips. Due to cost considerations, eMMC remains a practical choice for low-cost phones, despite its speed limitations. 

Can Google legally enforce this rule?

 
Technically, Google cannot stop manufacturers from producing smartphones with less than 32GB of storage if they run on the open-source version of Android (AOSP), as AOSP’s licensing terms don’t allow such restrictions. However, Google can impose this requirement on devices that wish to include Google Mobile Services (GMS), which is proprietary.
 
As per Android Authority’s report, the minimum storage rule is part of the confidential GMS Requirements document, which outlines the specifications a device must meet to obtain a GMS license. Most smartphone and tablet makers follow these guidelines, as the GMS license is essential for shipping devices with core Google apps like the Play Store and Google Play Services.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

