Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 28 to get free diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 28 to get free diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for March 28, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards, including weapon skins, character outfits, and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for March 28, allowing players to claim exclusive in-game rewards such as weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other premium items. These codes are a way to upgrade your gaming experience without any cost.
 
To make the most of these freebies, we've compiled a list of the latest active codes along with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them. Claim your rewards before they expire.
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
According to a report by Inside Sport, here are the active redeem codes for March 28, 2025:
 
 
F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5
UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3
Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1
E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
 
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.
 
Upon redeeming the codes, players can unlock exclusive in-game rewards, including Rebel Academy, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other valuable collectibles designed to enhance their gameplay.
 
However, there's a limitation—only the first 500 players can claim these rewards each day, and they must be redeemed within a strict 12-hour window. This exclusivity has intensified the competition, with players rushing to secure the best freebies before they run out.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

