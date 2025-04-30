Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 30 to win diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 30 to win diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 30. Here is a detailed guide for the redemption of codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 30, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game rewards for free. These can include everything from stylish character costumes and weapon skins to valuable diamonds and gameplay-enhancing items.
 
These codes are only valid for a short window and have limited redemption slots, so players are advised to claim them as soon as possible before they expire or reach their usage cap.
 
Check out the latest active codes below, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem your rewards.
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 30, 2025 are:

  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  • FPOIUY567LKJHGF8
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are sent straight to the player's in-game mailbox. In the case of currencies like gold or diamonds, the account balance updates immediately to show the added amount.
 
These codes often unlock exclusive, time-limited rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic items that enhance the game's visual appeal.
 
Each redeem code is limited to 500 uses per day and stays active for only 12 hours, so players should act fast to claim their rewards before the codes become invalid.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

