Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:51 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 29 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 29 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for April 29. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 29, giving players a chance to claim special in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards can range from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other useful items that enhance gameplay.
 
Players should be aware that these codes are available only for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses. Once a code expires or hits its redemption limit, it becomes invalid, so it’s best to redeem them quickly.
 
Below, you’ll find the updated list of active codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem your rewards.
 
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 29, 2025 are:
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
  • FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FPOIUY567LKJHGF8
  • FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the player's account balance is updated instantly to reflect the new total.
 
Redeem codes usually grant access to rare and limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that enhance the overall look of the game.
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, so players are encouraged to redeem them quickly before they expire.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

