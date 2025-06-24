Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 24 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has shared a set of redeem codes for June 24, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power boosts.
Since the codes are time-sensitive and have a maximum redemption limit, players are encouraged to use them promptly.
Below is a list of active codes along with a simple guide to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by the InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 24 are:
- N4B5V6C47X8Z9M1L
- H2G3F4D5S6A74Q8W
- E9R1T2Y3U4I45O6P
- L7K8J97H1G2F3D4S
- M5N6B7V8C9X1Z27Q
- Q7W5ED3R9T2Y6I8O
- Z1X2C3V4B5N6DM7L
- A8S7D6DF4G9H5J3K
- Y6U7I8O9P1L2KD3J
- S6A7D8F9G1H2J73K
- X4Z5C67V7B8N9M1L
- O2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W9
- Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8
- K2J9UH8N5Y6T4M7P
- X3B6V5C7DP9O1I8L
- D4F6DG8H2J5K1L9M
- I3O47P5L6K7J8H9G
- W1Q2E3R4T5Y76U7I
- V8C9B71N2M3L4K5J
- P9O1I2U3Y4T5R6E7
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For rewards like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
Players can use these codes to claim a range of items, such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so early redemption is recommended to avoid missing out.