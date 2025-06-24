Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 24 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 24 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 24. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has shared a set of redeem codes for June 24, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power boosts.
 
Since the codes are time-sensitive and have a maximum redemption limit, players are encouraged to use them promptly.
 
Below is a list of active codes along with a simple guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by the InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 24 are:
 

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16

Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India: Price, specs

  • N4B5V6C47X8Z9M1L
  • H2G3F4D5S6A74Q8W
  • E9R1T2Y3U4I45O6P
  • L7K8J97H1G2F3D4S
  • M5N6B7V8C9X1Z27Q
  • Q7W5ED3R9T2Y6I8O
  • Z1X2C3V4B5N6DM7L
  • A8S7D6DF4G9H5J3K
  • Y6U7I8O9P1L2KD3J
  • S6A7D8F9G1H2J73K
  • X4Z5C67V7B8N9M1L
  • O2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W9
  • Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8
  • K2J9UH8N5Y6T4M7P
  • X3B6V5C7DP9O1I8L
  • D4F6DG8H2J5K1L9M
  • I3O47P5L6K7J8H9G
  • W1Q2E3R4T5Y76U7I
  • V8C9B71N2M3L4K5J
  • P9O1I2U3Y4T5R6E7
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For rewards like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
Players can use these codes to claim a range of items, such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
 
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so early redemption is recommended to avoid missing out.
 

More From This Section

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple's China supply chain remains strong despite focus on India, SE Asia

Tech Wrap June 23

Tech Wrap June 23: OPPO K13x, Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, Perplexity AI on X

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO

Apple and Perplexity

Apple eyes Perplexity acquisition? What's at stake for Google, Samsung

Topics : Gaming gaming industry online gaming gaming phone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon