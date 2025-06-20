Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Players can now face "Everdark Sovereigns," harder Nightlord variants, in Elden Ring Nightreign, with new limited-time bosses arriving weekly in Limveld

Elden Ring Nightreign new features boss fights update

Elden Ring Nightreign

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Earlier this month, Elden Ring Nightreign released the 1.01.1 update and just a few weeks after that the publisher, Bandai Namco, has announced that it has made select fights in the game tougher than before. Players who desire to have a challenging fight in the game can now take on “Everdark Sovereigns,” which are more difficult versions of the game’s Nightlord foes that they usually face to conclude a run.
 
“Other Everdark Sovereigns- (Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog) will be added to the game at a later date,” said Bandai Namco.
 
According to the Bandai Namco, a new Everdark Sovereign will make its way to Limveld each week. Players who have already conquered the standard version of that specific Nightlord will then become eligible to challenge its more powerful Everdark Sovereign form. Once the limited-time window ends, the Sovereign will no longer be accessible in Expeditions—at least temporarily.
 
 
As per the video game publisher: “These limited-time versions of the Nightlords are extremely challenging and pose an even greater threat to the Nightfarers with new moves and increased power.”

Elden Ring Nightreign tough fight: Availability and awards

Everdark Sovereigns can only be battled in online mode, and each one is available for a limited duration. For instance, the enhanced Gaping Jaw will remain accessible until June 25 at 8:59 PM ET (6:29 am IST, June 26).
 
When players beat an Everdark Sovereign, they will get “Sovereign Sigils,” which they can exchange for “special Relics and other items.”
 
According to a report by The Verge, the game will also receive DLC update in some time which would add new playable characters and bosses. Additionally, an Elden Ring movie is reportedly in the works.

Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01.1

Single-player mode changes:
  • A new effect, “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat,” has been introduced to solo expeditions, allowing players to revive once during each Night boss encounter.
  • Rune rewards for solo expeditions have been increased.
General gameplay adjustments:
  • Players reaching Day 3 in Expeditions will now receive more high-rarity Relics as part of their rewards.
  • The odds of obtaining high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones at the Small Jar Bazaar have also been raised.
Bug fixes:
 
Update version 1.01.1 also resolves several user-reported issues. One fix corrects an imbalance where certain Greataxe and Great Hammer attacks from Raider weapons were inflicting excessive damage.
 
On PC, a rendering bug has been addressed where some graphics did not load properly when the “Low” option was selected under “Quality Settings” in the Graphics tab.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

