Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for August 26. Here's a complete guide on how to claim today's codes and unlock special in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released official redeem codes for August 26 that players can use to claim a range of rewards, including premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other exclusive items.
 
As these codes have limited validity and redemption caps, they need to be used quickly before they expire or reach the maximum number of redemptions.
 
Below you’ll find the list of active codes along with a straightforward step-by-step process to help players redeem them successfully.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 26 are:
 
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFCBRX7QTSL4
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFKSY9PQLWX5
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  • GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  • FFM4X9HQWLM5

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 25: How to win Gulping Gull backpack, and more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 25 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

gaming

Govt ban: Winzo, Nazara, others suspend real-money gaming operations

online gaming

India's gaming ban vs the world: How other nations regulate online gambling

take two, Online gambling, gaming industry, addiction

Govt plans to enforce prohibition clauses first post Online Gaming Bill nod

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.
 
These redemption codes often grant access to rare items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other time-limited cosmetic content.
Because each code can only be used 500 times per day and generally stays active for just twelve hours, players are encouraged to claim them at the earliest opportunity.

More From This Section

xAI

Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition, App Store rankings

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI unveils India-first plan, to give 500K free ChatGPT licences

Tech Wrap August 25

Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

Flipkart Black

Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon