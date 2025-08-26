Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released official redeem codes for August 26 that players can use to claim a range of rewards, including premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other exclusive items.
As these codes have limited validity and redemption caps, they need to be used quickly before they expire or reach the maximum number of redemptions.
Below you’ll find the list of active codes along with a straightforward step-by-step process to help players redeem them successfully.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 26 are:
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFCBRX7QTSL4
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
- FFKSY9PQLWX5
- FFNFSXTPVQZ7
- GXFT9YNWLQZ3
- FFM4X9HQWLM5
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.
These redemption codes often grant access to rare items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other time-limited cosmetic content.
Because each code can only be used 500 times per day and generally stays active for just twelve hours, players are encouraged to claim them at the earliest opportunity.