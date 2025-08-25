Monday, August 25, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Vivo is set to unveil the T4 Pro 5G in India tomorrow with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, a 50MP Sony camera, IP68 and IP69 rating, and a 6,500mAh battery under Rs 30,000

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launch august 26 price in india specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India on August 26. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite for the smartphone has gone live, revealing key specifications of the device. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and feature a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP Sony sensor.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: What to expect?

The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. As per the microsite, the device will have a slim profile, measuring just 7.53mm in thickness. It boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.
 
 
The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with AI-driven optimisations aimed at enhancing both performance and imaging.

Also Read

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset

Vivo unveils 'Vision Discovery Edition' MR headset: Coming to India?

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Tech Wrap August 14

Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses

Vivo's answer to Apple Vision Pro headset launches on August 21: Details

For optics, the T4 Pro will sport a pill-shaped rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony sensor. It will be complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom and an Aura Light system for better low-light shots. On the front, users can expect a 50MP selfie camera.
 
The smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It is likely to launch in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options and is confirmed to be priced in the under Rs 30,000 segment.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch quad curved AMOLED, 1.5k resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: LPDDR4x 
  • Storage: UFS 2.2 
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) telephoto lens
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty

AbilResume apps from Android phone on PC

Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 sale starts September 5: Availability details, specs and more

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon