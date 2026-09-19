Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini hacked 3 companies in first known autonomous breakout by Google's AI

Gemini hacked 3 companies in first known autonomous breakout by Google's AI

Gemini found public information online and guessed credentials to access three websites during a May cybersecurity evaluation, Google said, prompting changes to testing processes

Gemini could soon help users complete tasks directly on Android apps through screen automation.

In ​one of the cases, the Gemini model guessed passwords until it gained access to a protected system

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google's Gemini model accessed the internet and hacked ​other companies during a test of its cybersecurity capabilities, the first known example of the company's AI systems autonomously committing such an act. 
The hacks occurred in May during a cybersecurity test conducted by Irregular, an independent company that conducts cybersecurity evaluations. 
During a standard testing ‌evaluation, Gemini found public information online and ​guessed credentials to access ​three websites it thought were within the scope of its test, Heather Adkins, ​Google's vice president of security engineering, said in a statement. 
"We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they've now made to their testing processes," Adkins said. "These events highlight the ​importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly." 
 
An Irregular spokesperson said the ‌incident involved the same issue that affected other AI labs and that ​all relevant labs were notified in late July. "All known issues on our end were remedied and resolved weeks ago," the spokesperson said. 

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

Rethink B-school curricula amid AI, geopolitical risks: CEA Nageswaran

AI, Artificial Intelligence

The AI maths crisispremium

Rajeev Raghuvanshi, DCGI

CDSCO forms expert panel to regulate AI use in drug discovery: DCGI

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Chipmakers turn to AI to speed design, verification and defect detection

Ajit Manocha, President & CEO, SEMI

Semiconductor sector now ranks third globally in profits, says SEMI CEO

Similar incidents linked to Irregular were disclosed ‌by Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI. ​Meta said in August the incident ‌did not involve a sandbox escape or sophisticated cyberattack, while Irregular said it ‌was working on best practices for securely conducting AI cybersecurity evaluations. 
The incidents ​have raised questions about the safeguards needed as AI agents gain greater autonomy and access to the internet and computer systems. 
In ​one of the cases, the Gemini model guessed passwords until it gained access to a protected system. In the other ‌two cases, the model found credentials in a public repository that allowed it to ‌then access protected systems, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on Friday. 
Adkins said that in all three instances, the model ceased its hacking. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

smartphone exports

Mapping the surge: US powers record Indian smartphone exports

Online gamers

No online game registered under new law, 201 complaints received: Meity

iPhone Duo | Photo source: Apple

'Reheating our leftovers': Rivals use iPhone Duo buzz in advertising

Indian SMEs are increasing cybersecurity spending as rising cyber threats expose gaps in monitoring, expertise and security preparedness.

Rising cyberattacks push Indian SMEs to boost security spending: Report

iPhone, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 craze arrives in India: Buyers queue up at Apple stores

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Gemini AI cybersecurity

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 7:58 AM IST