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X's History tab now stores bookmarks, likes, videos and articles together

X's new History tab brings bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and articles into one place, making it easier for users to revisit content later

X’s new History tab brings bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and articles into one section on iOS.

X’s new History tab brings bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and articles into one section on iOS. (Image: @nikitabier/ X)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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X has introduced a new “History” tab on iOS that brings together bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and articles into a single section. The update is designed to make it convenient for users to return to content they may want to finish reading or watching later without searching through their timeline again. The new feature changes the existing Bookmarks section inside the X app. Instead of only storing manually saved posts, the History tab now acts more like a personal activity hub that automatically collects different types of content users interact with on the platform.
 
The feature also brings X closer to Instagram’s features, which already include options such as saved posts, liked content, and Reels watch history.
 
 
X’s new History tab: How it works
 
X head of product Nikita Bier announced the feature in a post, saying, “Today we're rolling out a new History tab on iOS to help you keep track of all your favourite content on X.” He added that bookmarks, long videos, articles, and likes will now live in one place so users can easily return to content they want to continue reading or watching later. According to Bier, the feature is aimed at making it easier to catch up on long-form content as “the Timeline moves fast.” 

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With the update, the Bookmarks button in X’s side menu has been renamed “History.” Inside the section, users will now see four separate tabs:
  • Bookmarks
  • Likes
  • Videos
  • Articles
Bookmarks and Likes include posts users have intentionally saved or liked. Meanwhile, the Videos and Articles sections are automatically filled based on the content users watch or read while scrolling through X.
 
Once users open the app, the new History section displays a small notice saying that bookmarks have been moved there. Inside the Bookmarks tab, users can search for saved articles by name. It should also be noted that only videos with a duration of 10 minutes or longer will be saved in the Videos section. Meanwhile, the Likes tab includes a message stating, “Your likes are private and only you can see them.” 
 
X’s goal is to help users keep track of long-form content more easily. Timelines on social media platforms move quickly, making it common for users to lose track of videos or articles they wanted to revisit later.
 
The new History section tries to solve that by keeping everything in one place instead of spreading it across different parts of the app. Earlier, bookmarks were available through the side menu, while liked posts were hidden inside user profiles. 
 
The feature could also push more users towards X’s long-form articles, which allow creators and businesses to post updates longer than the platform’s usual 280-character limit. By making articles and videos easier to revisit, the company may be trying to encourage users to spend more time consuming content within the app instead of moving to external websites.
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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