Google is testing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Help me write” feature on Chrome browser in the US. Available only in the English language, the feature is currently in the experimental stage and will be available to users enrolled in Google's Experimental AI program on Chrome. For reference, the “Help Me Write” feature is already available on Google Messages, Gmail, Docs, and Keep with some variation

According to Google, Help me write on Chrome helps users draft messages, leave a well-written review or make a formal inquiry on the web. With the feature enabled, users can rewrite existing texts, prompt the writing assistant to generate long-form content, edit responses and more.

How-to opt-in for experimental AI program on Chrome

Open Chrome Browser on your computer

Select the more > Settings > Experimental AI

Within the Experimental AI menu navigate to “Try out experimental AI features” and then enable Help me write

Select Relaunch

How-to use Help me write on Chrome

Visit a website on Chrome browser and right-click on any open text field

Select Help me write from the drop-down menu

In the “Help me write” box, enter your prompt. The prompt can be a phrase, question, instruction, or sentence

Select Create to generate response

If you wish to update or edit the response, highlight the text and go to Help me write

To generate another response, select Retry

To edit your input, select Edit and then click on Update

As the feature is still in its experimental stage, the response generated could be inaccurate. Users can also rate the writing suggestion in the Help me Write box by selecting the thumbs up or thumbs down option. By selecting thumbs down the user can also provide written feedback to the company.

The company has not provided any information regarding the availability of the feature in other regions. However, it is expected that the Help me write writing suggestion tool will be available in more languages and regions once the experimental stage is completed.