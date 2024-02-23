Sensex (    %)
                        
Microsoft brings 'Generative Erase' feature to Photos app on Windows 11, 10

Generative Erase is one of the first AI-powered image editing tool that will be available on Windows 10

Generative Erase for Photos App

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that it is adding new artificial intelligence-powered editing tools to its Photos App on Windows. The Generative Erase feature, which the company said can “fix and remove distractions from your photos”, has started rolling-out to Windows Insider users on February 23.
Microsoft also announced that all of the existing Photos App AI-editing features, including Blur background, Remove and Replace background, and Generative erase are rolling-out for ARM64 devices running on Windows 11 operating system. All of these features will roll-out for Windows 10 as well, in the coming days, the company announced.
What is Generative Erase
Microsoft has integrated its existing spot fix tool with AI and renamed the tool to “Generative Erase” in the Photos App. According to a press note released by the company, this feature lets users remove unwanted subjects such as background objects or miscellaneous visual clutter from an image.
Compared to the existing Spot Fix tool, Generative Erase leverages Gen-AI to create more seamless and realistic looking results. According to the company, even when erasing larger areas within a picture, the feature manages to fill the space by understanding the surrounding areas for a more natural looking result.
How-to use Generative Erase
  • To use Generative erase, go to Edit Image and select the Erase option.
  • Adjust the brush size to get the right level of precision required.
  • Brush over the objects or areas that are to be removed.
  • For removing multiple subjects at once, disable the Auto Apply option and click on “Add mark”.
  • Brush over other subjects or areas that are to be removed and click on “Erase”.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

