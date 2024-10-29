Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google changes functioning of local services ads; could affect millions

Google changes functioning of local services ads; could affect millions

Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads

google, google logo

(Photo: Shutterstock)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is changing the way its Google Local Services ads work, which could affect millions of small businesses.

Google Local Services ads run locally and are a big way that small businesses market their goods and services. Ads appear on the top of Google search results.

Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads.

The change affects businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and select businesses in the U.S. and Canada, Google said in an online post. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change is an effort to crack down on fraud. But legitimate small businesses could be hurt if they're unaware of the change. If a small business' Google Business Profile's name and address doesn't match the information with the ad, advertising will be paused.

 

Getting verified on Google isn't difficult, but it does take some time. Business owners must add or claim their business address on Google. Then owners will need to verify the address through phone, text, email, or video.

More From This Section

Github

GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI builds first chip with Broadcom, TSMC; scales back foundry ambition

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

India needs stronger cyber security measures to tackle breaches: Experts

Tech Wrap October 29

Tech wrap Oct 29: Apple Intelligence, iMac M4, iOS 18.1, Google Gmail, more

Apple Mac mini

Mac mini to debut with Apple M4 Pro chip, Mac Studio-like design: Report

The process varies by business category and location and may include giving information about background, business registration, insurance, and license checks.

Google's verifications can take up to seven business days. Once a business is verified, its owner gets notified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gmail web (Image: Google)

Google adds AI-powered 'Help me write' shortcut to Gmail on web: Details

Google Pixel 9 series

After photos, Google targets video enhancements with on-device AI: Report

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Google readying Gemini 2.0 and AI agent for automating web tasks: Report

AI info Google Photos

Soon, Google Photos app to show notes on images edited using AI: Know more

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: By Google for Android phones, specifically Pixels

Topics : Google Advertisement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon