Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

Microsoft also lets its Azure cloud customers use models other than OpenAI's, including ones from Meta Inc. and Mistral, but doesn't offer models from Google or Anthropic

Github

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp.’s GitHub has agreed to bake artificial intelligence models from Anthropic and Alphabet Inc.’s Google into a coding assistant used by millions of software developers.  
At first, customers will be able to use Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet to chat and ask questions, GitHub said Tuesday at its Universe conference in San Francisco. Eventually, the models will be incorporated into the main part of the GitHub Copilot assistant, which can spit out code with a few simple prompts. 
After teaming up with OpenAI a few years ago, GitHub pioneered the use of generative artificial intelligence to automate tedious parts of the coding process. The company will continue to make the OpenAI models the default setting, but developers will be able to switch to the Google and Anthropic models if they wish, GitHub Chief Executive Officer Thomas Dohmke said in an interview. 
 
Since acquiring GitHub in 2018, Microsoft has let the coding platform maintain a wide array of partnerships — even if they’re technically Microsoft rivals. GitHub is keen to offer customers choice and to provide options to those who use Google’s and Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud services. The Anthropic model will run on the network operated by Amazon Web Services.    
Microsoft also lets its Azure cloud customers use models other than OpenAI’s, including ones from Meta Inc. and Mistral, but doesn’t offer models from Google or Anthropic.  
GitHub also said it’s previewing an AI project called Spark that lets users create mini applications, say building a travel log with maps or an event RSVP tracker, using plain-English prompts rather than programming code. 
Users who know how to program, can also open up the code generated by Spark and tweak it, toggling between coding and prompts. The idea is to give novices a way to create something and more experienced developers an easier way to test out ideas, Dohmke said. Developers who want to take their Spark projects further will have to move them to a fuller software development program, like GitHub Copilot or Microsoft’s Power Platform.  

More From This Section

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI builds first chip with Broadcom, TSMC; scales back foundry ambition

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

India needs stronger cyber security measures to tackle breaches: Experts

Tech Wrap October 29

Tech wrap Oct 29: Apple Intelligence, iMac M4, iOS 18.1, Google Gmail, more

Gmail web (Image: Google)

Google adds AI-powered 'Help me write' shortcut to Gmail on web: Details

Google Pixel 9 series

After photos, Google targets video enhancements with on-device AI: Report

Still, software development with AI is becoming more capable, he said. 
“The size of the Lego blocks that Copilot on AI can generate has grown and it can assemble multiple Lego blocks together,” he said. “It certainly cannot write a whole GitHub or a whole Facebook, but the size of the building blocks will increase with AI getting better.”

Also Read

Nara Lokesh, Satya NadellaNara Lokesh, Satya Nadella

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

US elections

Efforts by Russia, Iran, China to sway US voters may escalate: Microsoft

PremiumMicrosoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft Excel at 40: From spreadsheets to AI-powered data analysis

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Arm Holdings to cancel licence agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

OpenAI

Microsoft-OpenAI ties shows signs of fraying due to concerns over stability

Topics : Microsoft Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon