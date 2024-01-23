Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Microsoft Corp's Bing, Edge to avoid EU's digital dominance crackdown

European Commission officials are leaning toward the reprieve for the US software giant as part of a five-month market investigation ending in February

Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Samuel Stolton and Stephanie Bodoni


Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising services are set to be exempt from strict new European Union antitrust rules reining in Big Tech platforms because watchdogs tentatively concluded they’re not dominant enough to be hit by the regulation. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
European Commission officials are leaning toward the reprieve for the US software giant as part of a five-month market investigation ending in February, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The boost for Microsoft comes after Bloomberg reported that officials already opted against including Apple Inc.’s iMessage service in the new Digital Markets Act, which takes effect in March. 

The EU’s DMA strikes at the heart of the business models of six of the world’s most powerful technology firms deemed to be digital “gatekeepers.” While some of their services are now set to be exempt, Microsoft and Apple — alongside Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. — will still face a raft of new obligations aimed at preventing them from abusing their dominance in other parts of their business. 

For Microsoft this includes its Windows operating system for PCs and LinkedIn social media platform. For Apple, it includes its iOS mobile operating system, App Store and Safari browser.

Under the law, it will be illegal for the designated firms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They’ll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, and will have to allow users to download apps from rivals platforms.

The Brussels-based commission and Microsoft declined to comment on the EU carve-outs.

Apple, Meta and ByteDance all filed court challenges against the EU’s decision to designate them or some of their services under the DMA.

Also Read

Microsoft brings 'Deep Search' to Bing: Know what it is and how it works

Matthew Perry aka Chandler death: All about this popular Friends character

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

Microsoft's Bing AI is coming to other browsers, including Apple Safari

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Airbnb donates $10 mn to 120 non-profits on 6 continents via community fund

Bank of Japan meeting gives yen a jolt, euro dips amid global volatility

RattanIndia Power net loss widens to Rs 587 crore in December quarter

Consensus on food security solution at WTO meet next month difficult: GTRI

Russian government proposes extending capital controls until end-2024

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Bing Technology European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon