Meta's next-gen smart glasses could get 'super-sensing' vision: What is it

Meta's next-gen smart glasses could get 'super-sensing' vision: What is it

With this feature, Meta smart glasses could recognise people by their names and trigger context-aware reminders

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Meta is reportedly developing a “super-sensing” vision technology for smart glasses that could enable advanced real-time recognition of people, objects, and environments. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, the new Meta smart glasses — currently under development under the codenames “Aperol” and “Bellini” — are expected to feature this AI-powered visual ability.
 

Meta’s super-sensing vision

 
The new technology would allow Meta’s smart glasses to identify people by name through facial recognition and trigger context-aware reminders. For instance, the AI could remind users to grab their keys if it notices they have not, or prompt them to pick up groceries when passing a store.
 
 
To support these features, the glasses would need to keep their onboard cameras and sensors continuously active — something Meta has reportedly started testing on its current-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses. However, it is said that battery drain has proven to be a significant hurdle, which is why Meta is likely targeting the feature for its next-generation models with improved power efficiency.

New Meta smart glasses

 
While specific details on the upcoming models remain limited, previous reports indicate that the next-generation Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses will include a small display integrated into the lower section of the right lens. This would enable a heads-up AR-like experience — allowing users to view notifications, run lightweight apps, and see images directly within their line of sight.
  Regarding input, these glasses are expected to support touch controls along the temple, and Meta is also developing a wrist-worn controller to offer additional interaction options. This wrist device is said to be similar to the one shown off with Meta’s Orion AR prototype glasses last year.

In addition to the Ray-Ban partnership, Meta is also reportedly working on a new line of smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley — another eyewear brand under the EssilorLuxottica umbrella, which also owns Ray-Ban. 

Competition

 
Apple is said to be working on a new pair of smart glasses similar in concept to Meta Ray-Ban glasses. These glasses are expected to use a custom chip based on the Apple Watch processor and could feature multiple built-in cameras. Apple plans to integrate Siri and its upcoming Visual Intelligence AI system to enable real-time scene recognition and contextual assistance. 
Samsung is also reportedly working on a pair of smart glasses with the project name "Haean." Similar to its upcoming Project Moohan XR headset, the smart glasses are expected to be based on Google's Android XR platform.
 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

