Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features

Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features

AI-powered video editor Google Vids is now free for all, offering templates and editing tools to simplify video creation, while also rolling out various new features

Google Vids: New features

Google Vids: New features

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is expanding access to its AI-powered video editor, Vids, by rolling out a basic version for all free accounts. Previously limited to Google Workspace and AI Premium subscribers, the tool is now more broadly available with templates, stock media, and essential editing features. Users can create videos by converting a Slides presentation, uploading clips, or recording themselves directly within the app.
 
Additionally, Google has introduced new AI-powered features, including storytelling with AI avatars, smarter editing tools, and more. However, these advanced editing features will continue to be available only to paid-tier users.

What is Google Vids?

Launched last year, Vids is Google’s newest addition to the Workspace lineup. Designed for quick video presentations, it leverages AI to streamline the process with tools for storyboarding, scene suggestions, stock imagery, and background music, making video creation more accessible. Vids functions much like Google Slides, offering over a hundred templates across categories such as how-to guides, documentaries, and celebrations. 
 

Google Vids: New features

Google is enhancing video creation in Workspace with a new set of AI-powered tools in Vids, designed to help teams and individuals produce professional-looking content in minutes. The features include:

Also Read

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic's Claude AI can exit abusive or harmful conversations: Here's why

NotebookLM's Video Overview feature

Google NotebookLM: How to use it for study - with real, practical workflows

New Create Tab and Remix feature in Google Photos

Google Photos consolidates creative tools under 'Create' on Android, iOS

Claude's Memory feature update

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

Gemini Live

Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

 
AI video generation with sound
 
The rollout of Veo 3 adds powerful video generation capabilities. Teams can now create AI-driven video clips with sound in minutes, making it easy to personalise client presentations or showcase a brand. A new image-to-video feature also lets you turn photos—such as product shots or company stock images—into short, dynamic eight-second clips with audio using just a text prompt. It is rolling out today.
 
Storytelling with AI avatars
 
At Google I/O, the company announced AI avatars to help teams streamline their video content and present information more clearly. Starting today, users can simply write a script, pick an avatar, and let it deliver the message. This is said to be useful for training, onboarding, product demos, or explainer videos. 
 
Smarter editing tools
 
Vids now includes a new automatic transcript trim feature that removes filler words and long pauses with just a few clicks. These smarter editing tools are rolling out today. Google also confirmed that features such as noise cancellation, virtual backgrounds, filters, and appearance adjustments will be added by next month. These are similar to the features already familiar to Google Meet users but are built directly into Vids.
 
Flexible video formats
 
Vids will soon support portrait, landscape, and square formats, ensuring videos are optimised for YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, or any other platform without requiring extra editing. This option will be available by next quarter.
 
“Vids on Vids” instructional series
 
Google is launching a “Vids on Vids” tutorial series to help new users. According to the Google blog, the series offers best practices and hands-on demos of core features like AI avatars, animations, stock media, and voiceovers. It walks users through the entire video workflow—from planning a story with AI, to recording in the Vids studio, to keeping viewers engaged with transitions. New episodes will be added as fresh features roll out.

More From This Section

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers

Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4 (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

Mayank Agrawal

Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEOpremium

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 28 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Topics : Google Google's AI online video apps AI based Video interviews Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon