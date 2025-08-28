Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 28 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 28 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed new redeem codes for August 28. Here is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 28, offering players access to rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game items.
 
As these codes are only valid for a limited period and can be claimed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to use them quickly before they expire or run out.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes along with an easy step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 28 are:
 
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4

Also Read

cash, lottery, casino

The tax bite on jackpots: What lottery and game show winners must know?

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Online rummy

Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

Online rummy

'Will not challenge new law': Rummy operator Gameskraft suspends RMG ops

Dream 11 parent Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain

Dream11 3.0: CEO unveils new playbook after 95% loss, says no job cuts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with any gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.
 
These codes often grant access to rare items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-time cosmetic upgrades.
Because each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only about twelve hours, players should redeem them promptly before they expire.

More From This Section

a

Sam Altman's OpenAI looks to go beyond data sets with 'back-to-school' movepremium

Tech Wrap August 27

Tech Wrap Aug 27: Apple Awe dropping, Gemini Nano Banana, Spotify Messages

Mayank Agrawal

Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEOpremium

WhatsApp's Passkey security

WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

YouTube's 'Hype' is global

YouTube expands 'Hype' to 39 countries: What is it, how it works, and more

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon