65% of Indians used AI, more than double the global avg: Microsoft study

"India is most excited about using AI for translations, answering questions, increasing efficiency at work and helping students with schoolwork," the report said

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Reflecting the swift adoption of artificial intelligence in India, a Microsoft study has found that 65 per cent of Indians surveyed have used AI -- more than double the global average.

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the Global Online Safety Survey, which studies the growing influence of AI. The survey is based on a survey of 15,000 teens (13-17) and adults that was conducted in 15 countries between July 19 and August 9, 2024.

"65 per cent of respondents have used AI (+26 per cent from 2023). This is more than double the global average of 31 per cent in the same time period.

 

"India is most excited about using AI for translations, answering questions, increasing efficiency at work and helping students with schoolwork," the report said.

The report showed that millennials (people aged 25-44) lead adoption, with 84 per cent reporting usage.

Indian parents are more aware of their children's digital challenges, showing increased awareness compared to the previous year, it said.

However, India also has some reservations about AI, including concerns about online abuse, deepfakes, scams, and AI hallucinations, mirroring global trends.

Online abuse was among the top worries regarding AI.

"More than 80 per cent of respondents worry about AI usage for children under 18 years," the report noted.

Over 80 per cent of Indian teens said they have experienced an online risk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

