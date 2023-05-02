Google I/O event 2023 will take place on May 10, here's the full details



Google I/O event will certainly be filled to the brim with exciting Android 14 news, hardware launches and some major Artificial Intelligence announcements. Google is ready with its mega event of the year that will take place on May 10. The event expects to witness software announcements along with some product launches. Google I/O event will most likely surround the most talked Artificial Intelligence(AI) Chatbot - Bard.

When will Google I/O 2023 take place?



Google I/O on its official website, made it clear that the event will be available for the global audience and the content will be provided on demand in different languages to serve everyone. Google already cleared that some translated content, such as captioned video, may be available shortly after the event. This year Google I/O event 2023 will take place in front of a limited live audience and can be telecast online on May 10, 2023. Registration for the Google I/O event 2023 started on March 7, and it is free of cost.

Google I/O event 2023: Expectations



The program is divided into four different sections that make it clear the theme of Google I/O event 2023 to the users, i.e., mobile, web, AI, and cloud. Google has officially announced the schedule of the Google I/O Event 2023 on April 27. Since the developer conference takes place every year, and according to Google, this year, the event will be more condensed than usual.

Google's focus is on AI chatbot



Of course, Google Bard has some flaws and outright funny responses, but despite this, Google and its competitors will change the way we use technology in the next few years. According to some New York Times reports, Google has activated the code red internally following the launch of ChatGPT 4.0 and Bing's chat-based search. The tech company notified its AI-based search engine called Google Bard. Google Bard has actually launched a limited beta in the US and UK in March 2023.

Expected products at the Google I/O event

Google Pixel tablet Google last talked about the Google Pixel table in October 2022. Powered by Google Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel will have a nano-ceramic coating that's reminiscent of porcelain. This latest product will also come with a charging dock to turn the table into a smart home speaker. There are some products we might expect at the Google I/O event 2023:

Google Pixel Fold