OnePlus Cloud 11 event today: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

is hosting an event in India called the Cloud 11 on February 7. At the event, the Chinese electronics maker is set to launch a range of devices in both existing line and new categories. The company has confirmed the launch of two smartphones – 11 5G and 11R 5G; a pair of wireless earbuds – OnePlus Buds Pro 2; a tablet – OnePlus Pad; a smart television – OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro; and a keyboard – OnePlus 81 Pro.

The Cloud 11 event is an in-person event that would be livestreamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel for the online audience. You can watch it through the video embedded below. The event is set to kick off at 7:30 pm.

What to expect from the OnePlus Cloud 11 event

OnePlus 11 5G

Unveiled in China earlier this month, the OnePlus 11 5G is the flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K screen of 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO 3.0) and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890), a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709), and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (IMX581). On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging, powers the phone. The smartphone will be offered with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It will be launched in black and green colour variants.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Announced recently, the OnePlus 11R 5G is likely to be an India-exclusive smartphone. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED fullHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it may come with a 16-megapixel camera.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, confirmed the company on Twitter.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Equipped with Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13, the wireless earbuds are set to support sound output that comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, coupled with a 3D audio experience. Powered by OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor, the audio quality is said to be backed by added stability. Besides, dedicated app expansions will also enable other applications to use the . Using Android’s Fast Pair feature, the earbuds will give faster connectivity to nearby Android devices in one tap.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

Set to be a new addition to the OnePlus Q series portfolio of smart televisions, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro would further expand its IoT-connected ecosystem portfolio in India. The TV is said to offer a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. The TV is said to have a 65-inch QLED screen with 4K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature a Dolby Atmos 70W speaker and could be equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

OnePlus Pad tablet

Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the OnePlus Pad is likely to sport a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display. It may come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 10,090mAh battery, supported by 45W fast-wired charging. There could be a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 5-megapixel additional lens on the rear side. On the front, the tablet can feature an 8-megapixel camera.

OnePlus Keyboard

Designed to work on both Mac and Windows operating systems, the upcoming OnePlus Keyboard may allow swappable functionality for a smooth transition of switches. The keyboard is expected to come with a lightweight aluminium body with USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. OnePlus Keyboard may make an appearance in a white-coloured design with support for in-built RGB lighting. According to OnePlus, the keyboard will have a ‘Double Gasket Design’ for precise calibration and optimised typing sounds for a noise-free experience.