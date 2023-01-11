Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 1

has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will kick off on February 1. It will be an in-person event to be held in San Francisco, US, after three years of Covid-induced restrictions globally. The event will start at 10 am PST and it will stream live for an online audience on website, newsroom portal, and Samsung official YouTube channel. In India, the event livestream will kick off at 11:30 pm. At the event, the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its premium flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S23-series.

“A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic,” Samsung said in the event invite.

The S23 series is going to be the successor of the Galaxy S22 series. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S22 series had three smartphones – the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the first two were a modest upgrade over the predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra officially became the first smartphone in the Galaxy S-series to integrate the Galaxy Note-series. It had a rectangular design akin to Galaxy Note-series smartphones and came with SPen – with a dedicated garage for storage and charging.

Coming back to the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is likely to stick to three smartphones this time around. That said, the Galaxy Unpacked event would likely see the global unveiling of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While details around the three devices are scarce at present, the smartphones are likely to be powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Faster RAM (LPDDR5x) and storage (UFS 4.0) options are now available for smartphones, and the Galaxy S23 series is likely to get them. As for imaging, the premium model in the series is likely to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera set-up.