Apple rolls out AI chatbot but only for internal staff training: Report

Apple rolls out AI chatbot but only for internal staff training: Report

The 'Asa' chatbot is being tested within Apple's SEED app to prepare retail employees ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch

apple, apple logo

apple, apple logo(Photo: Reuters)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Apple does not have a consumer-facing AI chatbot like Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Instead, the company has repeatedly stressed its approach of embedding artificial intelligence into services such as Siri, Photos, and system-wide features. In interviews following WWDC 2025, Apple executives, including Craig Federighi, underscored this integrated AI-first strategy rather than offering a stand-alone chatbot.
 
However, the company has been experimenting with internal AI assistants. In August, Apple introduced an AI chatbot within the Apple Support app for staff. Now, according to a report by 9to5Google, Apple is testing a new internal chatbot named Asa, designed to train its retail workforce.
 

What is Apple’s Asa

Asa will be integrated into Apple’s internal SEED (Sales Enablement, Education, and Development) app, which is used to train Apple Store employees and authorised resellers. SEED provides resources on Apple products, customer support protocols, and company values. The introduction of Asa is expected to make this training more interactive by allowing staff to ask open-ended questions and receive tailored answers.
 
Screenshots shared by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris show Asa responding to queries about product features, device comparisons, and use cases. The tool is currently in testing but is expected to roll out more widely across Apple’s retail ecosystem in the coming weeks. 

Preparing for iPhone 17 series launch

The timing aligns with Apple’s preparations for the iPhone 17 series, expected to launch on September 9. Asa could prove especially useful for new retail employees, helping them gain product knowledge quickly before interacting with customers.
 
Internal use only
 
For now, Asa is strictly limited to Apple’s internal systems. Apple has given no indication of plans to release a public version of the chatbot. Industry reports, however, suggest that the company may explore integrating Google’s Gemini AI into Siri in the future. 
 
What is SEED
 
The Sales Enablement, Education, and Development (SEED) app is Apple’s training platform for retail employees, authorised resellers, and sales partners. It offers structured modules on products, services, and selling strategies to ensure staff can provide accurate and detailed information to customers.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

