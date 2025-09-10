Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google launches AI Plus plan with Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 Fast, 200GB storage

Google launches AI Plus plan with Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 Fast, 200GB storage

Aimed at emerging markets such as Indonesia, AI Plus provides more AI features and storage than the free plan, positioned below AI Pro and AI Ultra in Google's subscription tiers

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced AI Plus, a new mid-tier subscription designed to bring advanced AI capabilities at a lower price point. Positioned between the free plan and AI Pro, AI Plus aims to expand access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI-powered productivity tools and cloud storage, while remaining more affordable than premium tiers.

Features and access

According to 9To5Google, AI Plus subscribers get expanded access to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Free-tier users are limited to five prompts daily, while AI Pro offers 100 and AI Ultra 500. Google has not yet disclosed the exact usage cap for AI Plus.
 
The plan increases the Gemini app’s context window to 128,000 tokens, compared with 32,000 for free users. Higher tiers continue to offer up to one million tokens. 
 
 
Other features include:

  • Veo 3 Fast for quicker video creation
  • Google Flow, a video-generation tool
  • Whisk, a standalone image-to-video converter
  • Gemini side panel in Gmail, Google Docs and Sheets
  • Expanded access to NotebookLM
  • 200GB Google One storage for cloud use
Pricing and availability
 
AI Plus is being launched first in Indonesia at Rp. 75,000 per month (around $4.56). For comparison, the AI Pro plan in Indonesia costs Rp. 309,000 ($18.79).
 
Google has not confirmed global rollout plans but noted that if AI Plus becomes available in more markets, it would be priced below $20 per month, with regional differences likely. 
Related coverage
 
Recently, Google published clear guidelines on how its Gemini AI can be used across different plans, specifying limits for prompts, image generation, and other tools. According to a report by The Verge, the update brings transparency after months of broad descriptions like “limited access” or “expanded access.” The company has outlined the exact usage boundaries for free, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

