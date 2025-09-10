Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Krafton India is gearing up to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0. According to a report by Times Now, BGMI update 4.0 will be rolled out on September 11. According to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Instagram post, this update is set to bring a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, and more.
Krafton typically introduces major updates in PUBG Mobile before extending them to BGMI, the India-exclusive version of the game. The recent PUBG Mobile 4.0 update added the Spooky Soiree mode, which includes the Wraithmoor Mansion area across maps, a new weapon for short and long-range attacks, improved graphics, and more. The same update is now expected to arrive for BGMI.
BGMI update 4.0: Expected release timeline
According to Times Now, the new BGMI update will be rolled out after 07:20 pm (IST) on September 11, 2025.
BGMI update 4.0: What to expect
- New mode: According to BGMI’s post on Instagram, players will get access to a haunted mansion environment with floating platforms, unique mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also adds Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight, rewarding players with exclusive items upon completion, according to MoneyControl. Ghost crates will also appear in the game, offering special loot.
- New vehicles: A flying magic broom has been introduced, letting players take to the skies, while floating balloons allow short-distance gliding.
- Ghostie: A companion ghost with multiple active and passive skills, including flight via floating balloon, a protective Guardian Shield, armour repair, and more, will be following you as long as you’re alive.
- Prankster Ghost: Upon getting killed, a post-defeat form will let players keep fighting temporarily with abilities like transforming into a bomb, and marking enemy locations.
- New weapon: The PUBG 4.0 update debuted the Mortar, an explosive weapon that detonates on the targeted site. It came with two firing options – Quick Strike for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks beyond the visible area. Now, the new weapon might also be rolled out to the BGMI 4.0 update.
Soon, this update might be released for both Android and iOS users.