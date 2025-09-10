Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

Firefox browser on iPhones integrates with Apple Intelligence to deliver instant webpage summaries, rolling out first in the US before expanding globally

Firefox's 'Shake to Summerise' feature

Firefox's 'Shake to Summerise' feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mozilla has announced a new “Shake to Summarise” feature for the Firefox web browser on iPhones, letting users generate AI-powered summaries of webpages. The feature marks one of the first integrations of Apple Intelligence within a third-party app. The iPhone 15 Pro and newer models will use Apple’s on-device AI model to create summaries. For users on older iOS versions, Firefox will rely on Mozilla’s own cloud-based AI system to deliver the feature.

How Firefox’s Shake to Summarise works

According to Mozilla, the new tool makes it easy to turn long webpages into quick, easy-to-read highlights. Users can activate it in three ways: shake their device, tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar, or select “Summarise page” from the menu.
 
 
The company noted that the feature only works on pages with fewer than 5,000 words, ensuring concise and efficient results. Importantly, users who do not want accidental triggers can disable it at any time. Whether it is extracting the essentials from a recipe, checking highlights from a news story, or evaluating a long article before committing to reading, “Shake to Summarise” provides a faster way to get key information without scrolling. 

Also Read

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 covers

Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

Spotify's New User Controls

Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will allow sharing live photos on iOS and Android: Report

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

Tech Wrap September 8

Tech Wrap Sept 8: Apple Awe dropping, Samsung Galaxy S24, Skullcandy INK'D

Rollout

“Shake to Summarise” is rolling out this week in the US for Firefox iOS app users in English, with wider availability planned later. The first time you land on a page that supports summarisation, Firefox will display a prompt. The feature can be enabled or disabled anytime from settings.
 

More From This Section

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Apple macOS Tahoe 26

macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Topics : Tech News Apple Apple store iPhone sales in India Apple India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon