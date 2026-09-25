Google launches Photos Wardrobe in India: How to create a digital closet

Google Photos’ Wardrobe feature is now available in India, allowing users to turn photos of their outfit into a digital closet. The feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and organise clothing items from a user’s existing photo library. The feature is available on both iOS and Android devices in the supported markets. According to the company, the Wardrobe feature is being rolled out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

The company had announced the feature earlier this year and started rolling it out to select regions in June. The feature is now expanding to more regions, including India.

What is Google Photos Wardrobe?

According to Google , Wardrobe is an interactive digital closet built inside Google Photos. Instead of manually uploading pictures of individual clothes, the feature scans photos already stored in the user's Google Photos library and identifies clothing items.

Users can then sort these items by categories such as tops, bottoms and skirts. They can also review the items, create combinations and save outfits.

The feature is designed to help users see what clothes they already have and experiment with different combinations before deciding what to wear.

How does the AI feature work?

Once Wardrobe is activated, Google Photos scans photos of the user from the previous four years and looks for clothing items. Google says users need to have Face Groups switched on and select which face belongs to them. This helps Google Photos identify photos of the user in the library.

After the clothes are added to the digital closet, users can select up to six items to create an outfit.

For example, a user could combine a shirt, trousers, shoes and other items and save the combination with a name. Individual clothing items or complete outfits can also be shared.

Users can also filter their wardrobe according to clothing type and see items based on when they were recently worn. This makes the feature more than a simple photo-organising tool. It uses the existing image library to create a searchable collection of clothes that can then be used for outfit planning.

AI can virtually try on the outfit

The more visual part of Wardrobe is its virtual try-on feature. After creating or selecting an outfit, users can ask Google Photos to generate a version showing the outfit on them. The generated result can then be saved or shared. Users can also select “Regenerate” if they want another result.

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Availability

Google says Wardrobe is being rolled out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, along with other selected users over the coming months. Google says the feature generally requires more than 1,000 photos of the user.

According to Google, the feature is currently available in Brazil, India and the US.

For Android users, the device needs to run Android 10 or later. Users also need an eligible Google Account, must meet the minimum age requirement in their country or region and must have Face Groups enabled. Availability can therefore vary between users even if they are in India.

How to create your digital wardrobe

Open the Google Photos app.

Tap Collections at the bottom.

Select Wardrobe.

Tap Build my wardrobe.

Google Photos will scan eligible photos and identify clothing items.

You will receive a notification when the wardrobe is ready.

How to create an outfit

Open Google Photos.

Go to Collections > Wardrobe.

Tap Create.

Select the items you want to combine, up to six.

Tap Save.

Give the outfit a name, or skip naming it.

How to try an outfit virtually