Google Maps: Soon, you will not see location history timeline on web maps

Google is making modifications in the way location data of users is stored. Google had announced in December that the location history collected by its Maps app will not be stored on the cloud, but on users’ device storage. Now, the rollout has reportedly started in batches. With location data stored on-device, the location history will be available in the form of a timeline on the Android and iOS devices. However, browser-based Google Maps will no longer show location history timeline since the data will not be saved on cloud. This new feature will allow users to have better control over their location data and store it locally on their device.

In addition, Google has decided to call the location history feature “Timeline” now. The same information was earlier known by the name of “Your Timeline”, which displayed all the places users have been to. Google used to categorise the location history in Trips, Places, Cities and World. Moreover, it offered insights to tell how much distance you covered on a specific mode of transport.

The feature is being rolled out in a phased manner. Google is sending an email or notification to inform the users if the feature is available to them. Users are being asked to transfer their location data to the device through an updated app button. Google might eventually delete the Timeline data, if the users fail to move the location history by the cut-off date. Google has also warned saying:

“If you don’t update your settings by the deadline in the emails and notifications you receive, you may lose some or all of your Timeline data, like your visits and routes.”

To ensure that no data is lost while changing devices, Google will give you the option to automatically backup your Timeline and save encrypted copies of location history that is accessible exclusively to you on Google's servers and can later be imported on the new device.

Only the users can access the location data because of end-to-end encryption cloud backups for timeline in Maps. The feature is available to users of the app and not on the web. Location history would be accessible through Google Maps on your device, but not when you use Maps on desktops. The location data will not sync across devices.