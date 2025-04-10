Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google integrates Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model into Deep Research mode: Details

Google integrates Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model into Deep Research mode: Details

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Google is rolling out its latest Gemini 2.5 Pro (Experimental) model in Gemini AI’s Deep Research mode. Released last month, the new model is the first 2.5 series model to be made available for public access. With this introduction, Gemini Advanced subscribers can use the model’s enhanced reasoning abilities to explore complex subjects using the Deep Research functionality.
 
Though Deep Research with Gemini 2.5 Pro model is limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers, those on the free tier can continue to use Deep Research using the 2.0 Flash Thinking model.
 
What is Deep Research?
 
Deep Research mode works like an AI-powered research assistant, helping users to explore complex topics. Upon receiving a prompt from the user, Deep Research creates a multi-step research plan. Users can accept the created plan or can make suitable changes, after which the AI analyses information from the web. It improves its findings through repeated searches and generates a detailed report with links to original sources.
 

The Gemini 2.5 Pro upgrade is available now to Gemini Advanced subscribers across web, Android, and iOS platforms.
 
Gemini 2.5 Pro: Details
 
Last month, Google announced the release of its new Gemini 2.5 AI models, starting with the experimental Gemini 2.5 Pro version. Google calls Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental its most advanced model for handling complex functions. The Pro model is designed to solve reasoning and coding tasks and deliver strong results. According to Google, the model leads in maths and science benchmarks such as GPQA and AIME 2025. Using its coding abilities, the Gemini 2.5 Pro model can create visually impressive web apps, develop agentic code applications, and perform code transformation and editing.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

